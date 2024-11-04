Rich Shertenlieb Show Canceled After Five Months on WZLX

After a half year back on-air in Boston, The Rich Shertenlieb Show has been canceled. Shertenlieb shared the news on Monday, referencing the decisions as part of larger layoffs currently being announced across iHeartMedia properties nationwide.

The Rich Shertenlieb Show debuted on 100.7 WZLX in May, marking Shertenlieb’s return to the airwaves after he departed Beasley Media Group’s 98.5 The Sports Hub in November 2023. The new morning show featured Shertenlieb alongside Boston television personality and sports writer Michael Hurley, with contributions from former New England Patriot Ted Johnson, Charlotte Wilder, and Mike Giardi.

This programming change followed the sudden removal of long-time WZLX hosts Pete McKenzie and Heather Ford, who had been with the station since 2005. Their departure came after the unexpected passing of their co-host Kevin Karlson in October 2023.

Shertenlieb posted on X, saying, “To say that I’m disappointed is an understatement. When we launched the show at the end of May, the plan was simple. We would take the months of Summer to build chemistry with the new cast and by Fall and football season, we would be close to sounding what our vision of the show would be. However, just over two months into the show, management decided to alter the format. They wanted music, I did not.”

As opposed to The Sports Hub’s Sports Talk, WZLX carries a Classic Rock format.

“After starting from scratch, watching the show fanbase grow and the interaction with the fans increase as they became part of our radio family is one of my proudest accomplishments in all my years of broadcasting. I’ve never been part of that much growth, ever,” he continued. “Thank you to iHeart for the opportunity. Just because we didn’t have the same vision doesn’t mean I don’t thank you from the bottom of my heart for giving me a chance to assemble the team I’ve always wanted to work with. I LOVED this show. I loved our listeners. And I already miss you.”

The show’s successor has yet to be named.