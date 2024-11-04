Hispanic Radio Networks Unveils ‘The Influencer Network’

Hispanic Radio Networks has launched The Influencer Network, a new platform designed to connect advertisers with Hispanic audiences across the United States. This initiative harnesses the on-air and digital reach of HRN’s popular syndicated radio personalities.

Over-the-air HRN content reaches 95% of US Hispanic households across 426 affiliate stations in 105 markets. The network’s lineup includes Los 40 USA, The Soccer Republic with Fernando Fiore, Echate PaCa with Ana Maria Canseco, DJXtreme, minuto 60, and Tejano Nation.

HRN President Clark Logan said, “Radio personalities are the original influencers. Fernando Fiore, Ana Maria Canseco, Riva from Los 40 USA, and DJ Xtreme are great talents. Their audiences on air and online identify with them while listening to their shows and reading the social posts in a lean-forward fashion. Brands can use association with these influencers to increase awareness and favorability of their brands with consumers.”