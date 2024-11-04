Miami Radio Fixture Jammin Johnny Caride Passes Away At 58

Miami personality, DJ, and El Zol 106.7 (WXDJ) Program Director John “Jammin Johnny” Caride has passed away following a cancer battle. Born in South Florida to Cuban parents, Caride launched his radio career in 1986 as a music mixer and host at Power 96.

Incidentally, Caride was a major part of the global success of the “Macarena” in the mid-90s. After hearing the song repeatedly requested in clubs and bringing it to station management at Power 96, he was encouraged to create an English-language version. Caride then teamed up with Triay and de Yarza at Bayside Records to produce the hit remix.

After years on-air, he took on a new challenge, joining Spanish Broadcasting System as a Promotions Director, where he honed his expertise in marketing. However, his passion for connecting with listeners ultimately brought him back to the microphone as an on-air talent for El Zol where he hosted afternoons and a Saturday countdown show.

He was a multiple Radio Ink Medallas de Cortez Award nominee for Program Director of the Year, winning in 2018, and was named one of Radio Ink‘s Best Program Directors in Radio in 2023.

Tributes to Caride are being made on social media, including one from Tito Puente, Jr., who wrote, “JJ was the first DJ in South Florida along with Mohammed Moretta to believe in my music and give me a spin for the first time on Power 96. He was a great DJ and friend.”