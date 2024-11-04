Cumulus Dubs Doug MacGunnigle Regional Program Director In RI

Cumulus Media has promoted Doug MacGunnigle, formerly Program Director for Providence, RI, Talk and Sports stations, to Regional Program Director for NewsTalk and Classic Rock across Southern New England.

MacGunnigle’s promotion comes as Cumulus rebrands WWKX in Providence from Rhythmic Contemporary to Classic Rock as 106.3 The Wolf.

The station will share music and personalities with sister station 102.3 The Wolf (WMOS) in New London. MacGunnigle will now oversee both 102.3 and 106.3 The Wolf, in addition to Providence’s NewsTalk 630 AM/99.7 FM WPRO and Sports Talk 790 AM The Score, along with NewsTalk 980 WXLM in New London.

Longtime WMOS-FM Morning Drive Host Mike English will now also host mornings on 106.3 The Wolf, with additional local personalities to be announced. Both stations will air Steve Gorman Rocks!, Flashback with Matt Pinfield on Sundays, and Sammy Hagar’s Top Rock Countdown on Sundays as well.

Cumulus Providence/New London Regional Vice President Holly Paras commented, “The signals of 102.3 and 106.3 complement each other. It is exciting to have true Classic Rock music return to Southern New England with the launch of 106.3 The Wolf in Providence.”

MacGunnigle added, “We’re excited to add Classic Rock to our portfolio of stations in Providence. I’m grateful for the opportunity and the challenge of bringing a different take on Classic Rock to Rhode Island. I’d also like to thank John Dimick, James Kurdziel and Jeff Schroeder from Cumulus Programming and my programming colleague Mary Ellen Kachinske in Providence for their support.”