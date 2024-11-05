What Radio Can Learn from the Sonos App Disaster

(By Buzz Knight) Sonos home speaker units used to be a flawless experience that really highlighted the love of music that my wife and I have. Then something happened. Sonos decided to update their app, and yikes! What a nightmare of an experience.

A complete breakdown of a brand.

The radio industry can glean valuable lessons from Sonos’s recent missteps, particularly in the areas of customer experience, technology implementation, and crisis management. Here’s what radio businesses can learn:

PRIORITIZE USER EXPERIENCE

Sonos’s app update debacle underscores the critical importance of user experience. Radio businesses should:

Test thoroughly before release. Ensure any new technology or app updates are rigorously tested before public release to avoid disrupting listeners’ experiences.

Maintain core functionality. When updating platforms or apps, prioritize maintaining essential features that listeners rely on, such as volume control and basic playback functions.

Consider implementing changes gradually, allowing for real-time feedback and adjustments before a full-scale launch.

EMBRACE TECHNOLOGY WISELY

While innovation is crucial, Sonos’s experience highlights the need for caution:

Balance innovation and reliability. Ensure new technologies enhance rather than hinder the listening experience.

Invest in robust infrastructure. As radio increasingly moves to digital platforms, invest in reliable, scalable infrastructure to support growth and changes.

Leverage AI and personalization. Use artificial intelligence for content curation and personalized recommendations, but ensure it compliments rather than replaces human curation.

EFFECTIVE CRISIS MANAGEMENT

Sonos’s delayed and inadequate response to the app crisis offers important lessons:

Rapid Response. Address issues quickly and transparently when issues arise.

Clear communication. Provide regular updates and a clear timeline for resolving issues.

Empower customer support. Ensure customer service teams are well-equipped to handle increased volumes during a crisis.

FOCUS ON CORE STRENGTHS

While embracing new technologies, radio should remember its unique strengths:

Local content. Emphasize local news, events, and personalities that streaming services can’t easily replicate.

Live and immediate. Capitalize on radio's ability to provide real-time information and entertainment.

Human connection. Maintain the personal touch that distinguishes radio from algorithmic playlists.

By learning from Sonos’s mistakes, the radio industry can navigate the challenges of technological change while maintaining strong connections with its audience. The key is to balance innovation with reliability, prioritize user experience, and remain true to the core values that have made radio an enduring medium.

Buzz Knight can be reached by e-mail at [email protected]. Read Buzz’ Radio Ink archives here.