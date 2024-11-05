The People Behind the Success: Here’s To Our Mentors

(By John Shomby) In game one of the MLB World Series between the now-champion LA Dodgers and the New York Yankees, the winning hit was a dramatic 10th-inning grand slam homerun from Dodgers veteran and eventual Series MVP Freddie Freeman.

An amazing way to end any game, let alone a World Series game. The best part, even better than the winning hit, was Freeman, after crossing the plate, heading to a fan seated behind home plate. That “fan” was his father and the reason for it is in this video. He thanks his dad for helping him get to that moment by spending time as a youngster teaching him how to hit a baseball and continuing, to this day, to mentor him.

I am in my 53rd year in the radio broadcast business. (Before you ask, no, I never met Marconi!) I am thankful to have learned from some of the best in this business and other businesses during that time. Freddie Freeman’s video had me thinking about those who were instrumental in helping me through my career.

Indulge me as I take a moment. (Spoiler alert: your turn is next)

Ed Bouchelle: General Manager for my tenure at little 98Q in Vidalia, GA who taught me how to see opportunity in adversity; to see failure as an opportunity to learn. Ed’s daily mantra (which also adorned his desk) was, “When life gives you lemons, make lemonade”. His “let’s make some lemonade” quote is something I still whisper to myself when confronted with a problem.

Dan Vallie: Legendary programmer, consultant, and founder of the National Radio Talent Institute. Dan and I worked together at the old EZ Communications while I programmed B97 in New Orleans back in the day, and he was Group VP/Programming. Up to that point, I was a manager who liked to get close to my staff on a personal level. I thought, if they liked me, they would get the job done. Through some very trying moments (for me and Dan), he showed me how to balance my relationship with the staff. He allowed me to see that “like” and “respect” are too very different feelings and yield two very different results.

Bill Steding: My General Manager at Bonneville’s KAAM/KZPS, Dallas at the time. Everything I learned about the business of radio, I learned from Bill. It was my first shot at departmental budgeting and goal setting. Bill’s example of treating the department’s money as if it were my own really built my radio business sense. At that time, I may have been one of the first program directors to graduate from the RAB’s Wharton School of Business CRMC program, thanks to him.

Dan Bennett: General Manager (STILL!) at all-talk KLIF in Dallas. Dan hired me to bring some music programming sensibilities to talk radio programming with 6 live, local talk show hosts. It was the 90’s! What I walked away with was a much better understanding of individual talent coaching. Dan was a master at motivating talk hosts and most of the talent coaching techniques I use today came from Dan.

Dave Paulus: My last, and longest-tenured, GM at Max Media of Hampton Roads, VA. If anyone could have appeared in my career at a better time, it was Dave. He taught me the sensitivities of everyday leadership – Trust, Communication, Respect and Fun. My main reason for helping build two excellent cultures in Norfolk and in Nashville. We talk regularly to this day.

Mike McVay: Longtime consultant, fellow Radio Ink columnist, and my direct supervisor at Cumulus Media while I oversaw all of Westwood One’s Nashville-based syndicated country programming. As it was my first stint with one of the “big 3,” Mike taught me how to navigate corporate radio. I learned diplomacy, respect, and humility.

Finally – the person undoubtedly at the forefront is my big brother, Lonnie, a long-time business consultant who has served as my personal cheerleader, confidant and career coach still to this day. Thanks Ed, Dan, Bill, Dan, Dave, Mike and Lonnie!!! I’m not here without any of you.

Now, put yourself in Freddie Freeman’s shoes, as I did. Who helped you the most along the way? Your assignment is to reach out to each and thank them. An email, a call, a text. Whatever. Do it today! Like Freddie, never forget who helped YOU be who you are.

Based in Nashville, TN, John Shomby is the owner and CEO of Country’s Radio Coach. He is focused on coaching and mentoring artists, radio programmers, and on-air talent to help them grow and develop inside the radio station and the industry. Reach John at [email protected] and 757-323-1460. Read John’s Radio Ink archives here.