Multi-Channel Audio Ads Bring 55% Higher Holiday Conversions

With the holiday shopping season now underway, brands are vying for attention and audio continues to offer powerful reach and return on investment, from seasonal radio to engaging and entertaining podcasts. So how can brands best leverage this time of year?

Audacy has provided insights for advertisers wanting in on audio for the holidays. With only 27 days between Thanksgiving and Christmas, timing is crucial. Audacy recommends starting early to capture early-bird shoppers and keep the momentum through Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and beyond.

Radio stations that switch to holiday playlists were found to have a 61% boost in average listening. Tapping into the sounds of the season pays off in more ways than one, with holiday-themed audio ads with bells or cheerful sounds see a 26% increase in purchase intent and recall.

Audacy data shows AM/FM campaigns become even more effective when combined with streaming and podcasts. Brands using a multi-channel approach report a 55% stronger sales conversion. Podcasts engage listeners deeply, and 75% say they’d welcome holiday shopping ads during episodes. With 58% planning extra research on gifts this season, podcasts are a powerful platform for building meaningful connections.

Unlike other channels, audio advertising benefits from repeated exposures, driving stronger attention and purchase intent. Audio listeners stay receptive, even after 15+ exposures.

This pairs well with more recent data from Katz Radio Group. Radio’s 82% weekly reach among adults outshines other media, making it an ideal platform for connecting with holiday shoppers. Katz found that 84% of holiday music fans prefer radio, and regular radio listeners plan to spend an average of $626, significantly more than non-listeners.

Radio ads deliver a return of $18 for every $1 spent, with sectors like grocery and department stores benefiting the most. Case studies reveal radio’s impact: a liquor campaign saw a 20.2% lift in web traffic, while jewelry campaigns reported 25% higher brand awareness and 38% increased brand consideration.