Nielsen Adds Podcast Planning Data Through Triton Digital

Nielsen and Triton Digital have announced a collaboration to integrate Triton Digital’s Podcast Metrics Demos+ into Nielsen Media Impact, the company’s cross-media planning tool, giving advertisers a more direct line to podcast audience data next to other channels.

The integration pulls Triton Digital’s podcast download data into NMI, providing representative insights across every podcast show, network, and subnetwork in Triton’s measurement portfolio. Advertisers can use the data to target individual shows or execute programmatic campaigns across long-tail podcasts, with the ability to compare podcast reach and targeting against other channels on equal footing.

Nielsen Audio Managing Director Rich Tunkel said, “Our collaboration with Triton Digital makes it easier for advertisers to evaluate and plan podcasts alongside, and with the same level of precision, comparability, and confidence as other media channels, delivering a critical need.”

Triton Digital CEO John Rosso said, “Podcasting delivers a unique combination of scale, intimacy, and attention that few other channels can match. Triton has built the industry’s most complete podcast measurement offerings, with the scale, granularity, and utility the market increasingly demands. Together with Nielsen, we’re unlocking the value and capabilities podcasts deliver in a modern media plan.”