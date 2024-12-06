Emergency Managers Make Plea For AM Act Passage After Helene

A group of past and present emergency management professionals from some of the areas hardest hit by Hurricane Helene – and best served by AM radio in the aftermath – are the latest to implore Congress to get the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act passed by the year’s end.

In a December 5 letter to senior congressional leaders, the group, consisting of officials from North Carolina, Florida, and Georgia, emphasized their firsthand experience of AM radio’s critical role in public safety during and after the storm.

“Roughly six million people in the southeastern United States lacked power, and many did not have cell phone or internet service. They still managed to receive access to life-saving information because the emergency managers on the ground made significant use of the government’s emergency alerting systems, which rely heavily on AM radio signals,” the letter reads.

The professionals underscore the importance of AM radio as the “fail-safe” in the nation’s alerting infrastructure. They note that AM signals often remain operational when all other communication methods fail, enabling residents to receive updates on evacuation routes, road closures, and available shelters to maintain a sense of connection during isolation.

The letter also details how residents without power or home radios turned to their cars to access AM broadcasts. Even those with intermittent cell service used AM radio to request emergency assistance or share updates with others, mirroring Radio Ink‘s interview with North Carolina resident Denise Potter.

AM radio’s power was on full display after Helene, prompting discussions about the importance of AM radio in vehicles for emergency communication. House Speaker Mike Johnson emphasized, “I’ve been touring states affected by Hurricane Helene, and I and so many others can attest to the importance of AM radio at a time like this to get critical information to the people in a way that they can’t access it in any other.”

The signatories argue that failing to pass the legislation will jeopardize public safety during future disasters.

The letter concludes, “The AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act will ensure that the public retains access to this vital public safety tool at all times. Not acting on this bill will threaten the safety of Americans in future disasters. We respectfully ask that Congress pass this bill before the Congress adjourns.”

This letter follows days behind similar sentiment from NYPD and FDNY leaders, alongside other New York first responders, who talked about AM’s invaluable contributions during other disasters like 9/11 and Superstorm Sandy.

The AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act has garnered 262 co-sponsors in the House and a supermajority of 63 in the Senate. The House Energy and Commerce Committee approved the bill with a 45-2 vote, advancing it to the full House for consideration. Should the Act not pass before the 118th Congress ends in early January, then it will have to restart its journey under a fully Republican-led legislative branch.

