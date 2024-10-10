House Speaker Johnson Attests To AM Radio In Helene Response

With the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act now set for a full vote in both houses of US Congress, House Speaker Mike Johnson took an opportunity to publicly espouse the vital role of AM radio in public safety on Wednesday night during the 2024 NAB Marconi Radio Awards.

Speaker Johnson (R-LA) was one of many who joined together to celebrate Salem Media Group CEO Dave Santrella as this year’s National Radio Award winner. Yet in his video address, he also commented on the Act, saying, “Dave’s also been a leader in ensuring that AM radio remains a resource for the American people, that it remains in our vehicles with the AM Radio Act and making sure that that’s advanced through Congress and doing all we can to ensure that this critical service is provided for the American people in these challenging times.”

In the full video obtained by Radio Ink, he added, “I’ve been touring states affected by Hurricane Helene, and I and so many others can attest to the importance of AM radio at a time like this to get critical information to the people in a way that they can’t access it in any other.”

The positive words were heartening to the banquet hall full of broadcasters, who cheered the AM Act several times throughout the evening’s festivities. The House Energy and Commerce Committee, chaired by Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA), approved the bill with a 45-2 vote in mid-September. The bipartisan act, led by Reps. Frank Pallone (D-NJ) and Gus Bilirakis (R-FL), would mandate that all vehicles made or sold in the US include AM radios at no cost, emphasizing its importance for public safety during emergencies. The bill has gained strong backing, with 262 co-sponsors in the House and a supermajority in the Senate. Its passage is crucial before Congress adjourns; otherwise, it will need to be reintroduced next session. The NAB has released new PSAs asking radio listeners to contact their members of Congress by texting AM to 52886, urging them to support legislation that ensures AM radio remains in cars. Get them for your station here.