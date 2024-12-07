Omar y Argelia Return to Los Angeles Radio on Entravision’s José

Omar Velasco and Argelia Atilano, best known as Omar y Argelia, will bring their popular Spanish-language radio show back to the Los Angeles airwaves starting in 2025. The duo are joining Entravision’s José 97.5 & 107.1 (KLYY) on January 6.

The husband and wife team previously hosted mornings on Univision’s K-LOVE (KLVE) and Spanish Broadcasting System’s Mega 96.3 (KXOL) for more than two decades.

Entravision President and COO Jeffery Liberman said, “We are thrilled to welcome Omar y Argelia to the Entravision family. Their positive energy and deep connection to our audience perfectly align with our mission to deliver premium content that resonates with the Latino community in Los Angeles.”

Entravision Vice President of Audio & Talent Nestor Rocha, added, “I’m excited to collaborate with Omar y Argelia to enhance their show’s value, foster local interest, and create a space where millions of listeners can tune in and hear trusted voices.”

Omar y Argelia shared, “We are thrilled to take our brand to the next level where we can connect with our fans & followers in a more direct and personal manner. It’s an honor to be part of the Entravision family, and we are overjoyed to share our energy and love for radio with everyone on January 6th.”