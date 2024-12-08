KBLA Host Robin Ayers Passes Away at Age 44

Los Angeles radio host and journalist Robin Ayers passed away on Thursday, December 5, at the age of 44. KBLA-AM owner Tavis Smiley confirmed the news in a statement on X. Ayers joined KBLA in 2022 as the host of The RA Report with Robin Ayers.

Before her time at KBLA, Ayers worked as a Hollywood stylist for 15 years. She later became a reporter and entertainment news correspondent for EURweb, with appearances on Fox, BET, the OWN Network, and AfterBuzz TV.

In October 2023, Ayers shared that she had been diagnosed with leiomyosarcoma, a rare cancer that develops in the smooth muscles of the body. No cause of death has been given.

Smiley wrote, “Robin was a bright light. You could see her radiant smile through the radio. We all respected her immense talent, loved her jovial spirit, celebrated her love of family, and honored her faith in God. We ask you to join us in praying for the Ayers family as they navigate the difficult days ahead.”

EURweb Founder and Publisher Lee Bailey said, “Along with the EURweb staff/family, I am deeply saddened by the passing of Robin Ayers. Her passion for storytelling and unwavering commitment to truth brought depth and authenticity to her work. She was not just a colleague, but a friend, and her impact on EURweb and the lives she touched will never be forgotten.”