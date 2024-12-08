Portland’s All Classical Radio Celebrates New HQ Grand Opening

Portland’s All Classical Radio (KQAC) celebrated the grand opening of its new Media Arts Center and broadcasting headquarters in KOIN Tower on December 8. The move into the 15,000-square-foot space was initially announced in May 2023.

The process has been ongoing through a sweeping rebrand and led to a historic $750,000 grant from the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust – the largest in the non-commercial station’s history.

The facility includes five production studios, the Moonflower Studio for youth programming, the Irving Levin Performance Hall for events, and a recording studio to showcase Pacific Northwest musicians globally. All Classical Radio produces over 98% of its programming locally.

All Classical Radio President and CEO Suzanne Nance said, “Building on over four decades of community-centered service, and thanks to an outpouring of generous support from individuals, businesses, and foundations, All Classical Radio has built a state-of-the-art facility where we can expand our service and realize new dreams.”

Nance added, “At every step of building this center, we prioritized enhancing our radio service and programming, expanding arts access and youth education, and providing an unparalleled space to gather around the arts. This is an exciting time for All Classical Radio, and for our community of listeners and supporters near and far. We’re looking forward to a bright future for classical music, radio, and the arts.”