Portland’s All Classical Gets Radio-Embracing Rebrand At 40

All Classical Portland (KQAC) is marking its 40th anniversary with a rebranding as All Classical Radio. The rebranding is part of a broader celebration that will include a comprehensive website redesign, a retrospective exhibit at the Oregon Historical Society, and a move to new headquarters in downtown Portland in early 2024.

The new minimalist ‘C’ logo embodies musical sound waves, performance, audience, community, and culture. The station’s name change and new logo were developed in partnership with London-based boutique creative consultancy Hyper Beau.

Since 1983, All Classical Radio has played a significant role in Oregon’s classical music landscape and fostering appreciation for the arts. Producing the majority of its content locally, WQAC continues to serve as a platform for musicians and artists of all ages.

All Classical Radio President Suzanne Nance said, “We are honored to be recognized as a leader in public media, for high rankings in listenership as well as our innovative programming on the air and in the community. This brand alignment reflects our flourishing global reach and our welcoming hometown touch, and positions the station to improve its accessibility and visual recognition, especially in the digital media landscape. We remain committed to enhancing lives and breaking down barriers to classical music; welcoming all people and all communities to experience the power of the arts on All Classical. It’s the same wonderful station listeners have grown to love over the past four decades, with a new vibrant look!”