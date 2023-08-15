Kaylee Barr Back At Cox Media As Digital Director

Kaylee Barr is returning to Cox Media Group as Director of the company’s Digital Media team. Barr, who started with CMG in 2016 as a Developmental Marketing Intern, has since gained extensive experience at consumer-goods brand Appointed and Florida Virtual School.

Her role as Digital Media Director will involve shaping CMG’s digital strategies and enhancing client experiences.

After serving as an intern, Barr worked in the Community Affairs Department at WFTV, serving both the company and the local community. Following her graduation from the University of Central Florida, her roles within CMG included Digital Campaign Specialist and Digital Sales Specialist.

CMG Orlando Director of Sales Ashley Williams said, “I couldn’t be more excited about Kaylee returning to our team. Her digital acumen and experience will increase the value and results we deliver for our clients. Additionally, she’s a servant leader who cares deeply, making her the perfect fit for our team.”

Barr added, “I’m thrilled to return to CMG Orlando Radio. The team is truly the best of the best, and I’m excited to serve our clients alongside them.”