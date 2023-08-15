KSL Podcasts Examines Afghan Refugees One Year After Fall

Bonneville’s KSL Podcasts has unveiled a six-part series that delves into the lives of families who were forced to escape their homes during the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, Stranger Becomes Neighbor. The series, led by journalist Andrea Smardon, seeks to explore how America has fulfilled its promise to aid the over 80,000 refugees who arrived on its shores.

The series uncovers various challenges faced by these refugees, including the struggles of a young widow who found work at Walmart while needing affordable childcare, and the story of a woman separated from her family and left to care for her younger sister and niece. Designated as humanitarian parolees, they also grapple with uncertain immigration status, cultural adaptation, and efforts to become integral parts of their new communities.

Smardon says, “We wanted to know how well America delivered on its promise to help these new arrivals. Although grateful to have escaped almost certain oppression at home, they arrived here during a pandemic, an affordable housing shortage, and at a time when refugee agencies had been cut back to almost nothing.”

Bonneville VP of Podcasting Sheryl Worsley commented, “Somehow, they are reaching deep to find incredible energy and commitment, testing the limits of what one person can do. Along the way, they discover what it means to create a community that feels caring and welcoming to all its residents, both new and old.”