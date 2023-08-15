New Season of OWN’s ‘Trials to Triumphs’ Opens With Ari Lennox

Oprah Winfrey’s OWN Podcasts has launched the second season of Ashley Blaine Featherson-Jenkins’ podcast series, Trials to Triumphs. The season premiere features singer Ari Lennox, recorded during Essence Fest in New Orleans, and includes Lennox addressing a recent controversy and her apology for remarks made on social media in 2021.

The first season had conversations with celebrities like Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams, and Estelle. The upcoming season will feature a diverse range of guests, including more friends, colleagues, and individuals admired by Featherson-Jenkins. The focus of the season will be on exploring moments when trials have led to triumphs, emphasizing shared experiences and common ground.

Featherson-Jenkins said, “At times, life for me has been made sweeter and I’ve found the strength to go on through the stories and major life-changing moments that have been shared with me by people I love and admire. I have always felt that empathy & education are two of life’s best teachers.”