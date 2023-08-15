CRS 2024 Sets Its Solitary Early Bird Discount Day

Country Radio Seminar 2024 will observe its yearly tradition of one early bird registration day on August 29. The single opportunity lets attendees register at a reduced rate of $599 available for 24 hours. Afterward, the registration rate will increase to $699.

CRS 2024, scheduled from February 28 to March 1, will feature more than 20 educational panels, a Digital Music Summit, an Artist Interview segment, networking breakfasts, label luncheons, acoustic performances, showcase performances, and more.

Among the planned unique events are Amazon Music’s ‘Country Heat’ Showcase, the celebrity “Paddle Royale” Ping Pong Tournament, and the BBR Music Group/BMG Bell Bottom Country nightcap. The “New Faces of Country Music Show” is another returning event, celebrating the rising stars of country music with a sit-down dinner and artist performances.

Early bird registration and information about the full slate of events can be accessed via the official CRS website.

CRB/CRS Executive Director RJ Curtis said, “We believe CRS is an absolute must if you make your living in any sector of the Country music industry. The CRS staff, board, and agenda team are planning an impactful and inspirational CRS 2024, because we realize it’s our responsibility to bring attendees to an annual event combining education, professional development and personal connections, while immersed in the music we’re all dedicated to. Please take advantage of the reduced early bird rate, and join us next February!”