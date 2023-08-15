Podcast Startup Descript Makes Recording Addition To Their Squad

Descript, a service that lets users edit podcasts and video via text, has acquired remote recording company SquadCast. The merger will give Descript users the ability to record multiple participants online, test sound levels, and back up recordings in the cloud.

The San Francisco-based Descript was founded by Groupon co-founder Andrew Mason in 2017 and has raised $100 million in capital from investors like Andreessen Horowitz and OpenAI. SquadCast’s small team of fewer than 10 people will join Descript’s 120-person workforce.

Existing SquadCast customers will also have the option to continue using the service independently. Though the terms of the acquisition were not disclosed, the move is seen as a strategic alignment for both companies.

Mason said, “We care about making a great product that lots of people are going to use and love, and it just feels like these products go together like it’s one product. None really felt like the great, first-class experience that we imagined where you could be in Descript and start a remote recording session and hit stop and your files are transcribed and start editing. It felt like the thing that once you had it that way you couldn’t have it any other way.”