$16K Penalty Resolves FCC Investigation Into Oregon AM Owner

The Federal Communications Commission has approved a consent decree involving KCCS, LLC, the licensee of Salem, Oregon’s KSLM-AM and its FM translator after violations related to unauthorized transfers of control were identified.

The issue arose when KCCS owner Cindy Wyant Smith transferred control of the stations to her daughter Jacqueline Smith in February 2021 without obtaining prior FCC authorization, as required by the Communications Act. Jacqueline Smith and her sisters publicly identified as co-owners beginning in 2022.

In a consent decree adopted on December 6, KCCS acknowledged the violations and agreed to pay the U.S. Treasury a $16,000 civil penalty. The agreement concludes an FCC investigation into the unauthorized transactions.

KCCS is required to retain records of the investigation and consent decree in its online public inspection file until its next license renewal application. The agreement ensures that the transfer of control applications for the stations will proceed following fulfillment of the terms.

Jacqueline Smith, now sole owner of KCCS, expressed her commitment to full compliance moving forward.