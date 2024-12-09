Tim and Chelsea Feed 585k Friends With Palm Beach Food Drive

Tim and Chelsea of Hubbard Broadcasting’s New Country 103.1 (WIRK) wrapped up their 2024 Friends Feeding Friends event, with record donations of 31,238 pounds of food and $17,580 in cash for Palm Beach Harvest – equating to 585,816 meals for those in need.

Though the event officially spanned three days, donations continued to pour in from schools, churches, and businesses that held their own drives in support of Friends Feeding Friends.

Palm Beach Harvest Founder and Executive Director Deborah Morgan stated, “Working with Tim and Chelsea is one of the most gratifying and amazing experiences that we have had at Palm Beach Harvest. They’re a team that really reaches out to their listeners to feed those who are so desperately in need.”

Co-host Chelsea Eaton commented, “This was our biggest year ever. We couldn’t be more grateful to have such amazing and supportive listeners!”

“There was one moment I’ll never forget,” said co-host Tim Leary. “We were on the air and a guy in a small SUV pulled right up to us. He rolled down his window and said as he was fighting back tears, ‘Two years ago I was homeless, and this program helped me!’ He handed us a bunch of folded cash and drove off. Both Chelsea and I were literally left speechless on the air.”

