Five Sales Strategies For A Thrilling 2025

(By Loyd Ford) Darkness falls across the land

The midnight hour is close at hand

Creatures crawl in search of blood

To terrorize yours neighborhood – Vincent Price, “Thriller”

I know what you’re thinking: Thriller is usually associated with Halloween (even if the iconic music video did come out in December 1983), but today I’m using it as a look ahead into January.

2025 looms. What will it bring? We talk about this all the time. Humans are not good at telling the future. Hopefully, your sales manager has shared their strategic sales plan for attacking the new year. If not, give ‘em a hand.

Believe me, I also know you’re probably thinking, “Gee, just let us get through the end of the year.” But just like the fact that you’ll soon be seeing Valentine’s Day decorations at Walmart, I like to think about the future and encourage your own upcoming success in advance.

So, let’s talk about how you are going to multiply your success in January and kick off a great year for yourself. It will be here in the blink of an eye.

To sell more radio advertising in January 2025, consider these five strategies:

1. Offer New Year Promotions and Packages

If you are allowed, leverage the New Year as a marketing opportunity for businesses. Offer special discounts or bundled packages to encourage advertisers to kick off the year with strong campaigns. Create time-limited packages or bonus spots for advertisers who commit early in the month.

2. Target Seasonal and New Year-Related Campaigns

Align advertising campaigns with relevant themes for January, such as New Year’s resolutions, fitness, weight loss, health, travel, or post-holiday sales. These are great categories that businesses typically focus on in January. By offering tailored ad solutions for these themes, you can make your station more appealing to businesses with timely needs.

3. Expand Digital Integration and Multi-Platform Packages

Offer integrated advertising solutions that include digital options like streaming, website banners, or social media promotions alongside traditional radio ads. More businesses are looking for multi-platform reach, so selling combined packages that cross-digital and radio will attract a broader client base.

4. Use Case Studies and Data

Show potential advertisers the effectiveness of radio advertising through past success stories, listener demographics, and analytics. Provide data that highlights audience reach, listener engagement, and ROI to demonstrate how radio can deliver results for their business in 2025, especially in January, February, and March.

5. Personalized Outreach and Relationship Building

Prioritize one-on-one outreach to existing and potential clients. Take the time to understand their business goals, target audience, and marketing objectives for the year. By personalizing your pitch and offering custom solutions, you increase the likelihood of closing deals and building long-term partnerships.

By using a combination of promotions, data-driven pitches, and personalized service, you can increase your chances of selling more advertising in the first quarter of 2025.

With a plan and aggressive execution, you can be a shimmering example of success in January.

That’s going to create a more thrilling jump into 2025.

Loyd Ford is president and chief strategic officer at Rainmaker Pathway Consulting Works (RPC). They help local radio with ratings and revenue. Reach him anytime at 864.448.4169 or [email protected]. Read Loyd’s Radio Ink archives here.