Welcome to a New Year Spelled C-H-A-N-G-E

Change. There is nothing more unsettling, and 2025 promises plenty of it. From a new administration and one-party control of both the House and the Senate to new leadership at the FCC, broadcasters are poised to face changes that will affect us — directly and indirectly — in very tangible ways.

The economy. Social unrest. The potential for a big ad agency merger. Geopolitical turmoil. Weather and other climate-related issues.

It’s enough to make you want to roll over, go back to sleep, and forget about the New Year — even if you applaud some of the changes. But we cannot do that, nor should we. Instead, we must focus on what we can change, or at the very least work through them directly.

Radio continues to be the biggest service provider to communities, day in and day out. Radio done right affords listeners entertainment, information, and companionship. And it’s all FREE! We have a solid working model that has been successful for a century. When we tinker too much with “success,” we veer away from our core strengths.

So if you are into making resolutions, here is one for you: let’s get back to a few basics.

Even with today’s focus on digital, we need to remember that making digital more enticing means keeping the broadcast side of the business intact. Devaluing the on-air components of a station and pretending the value of its digital assets is not impacted is foolish thinking.

The Spotifys, Pandoras, and Apple Musics of the world have been trying to replicate the personal connection of radio for years — yet they just cannot get it right. And this is why AM/FM radio is still the most-consumed audio medium in the U.S. We should not forget that.

We cannot be dismissive of the broadcast product and pretend a station’s digital properties are worth full value.

Think about it. And Happy New Year!