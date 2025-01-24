WPP Considers New York Listing as Focus Shifts to US Expansion

In what could signal promising days to come for the US ad market, UK-based global advertising powerhouse WPP, which owns major agencies including Ogilvy and Wunderman Thompson, is reportedly considering placing its main focus on growth in the States.

The company may even relocate its primary listing from the London Stock Exchange to New York, following the example of firms that have experienced positive outcomes from similar moves. With 40% of its revenue already generated in the US, WPP is prioritizing expansion in data and technology.

CEO Mark Read expressed his optimism about the US market to the Financial Times, describing a renewed sense of “business confidence” following President Donald Trump’s re-election.

In this context, BIA projects a 5.5% growth in total media spending in the US, reaching $170.9 billion in 2025. However, over-the-air radio may see a slight decline of 1.6% to $10.0 billion, while radio digital spending is forecasted to grow by 4.2%, reaching $2.9 billion. Connected TV and Over-the-Top platforms are expected to see significant growth, increasing by 9.1% to $2.8 billion.

Despite these opportunities, WPP is grappling with challenges. Its shares have dropped nearly 12% this year, and it lost its status as the world’s largest advertising agency by revenue to France’s Publicis. Meanwhile, US rivals Omnicom and IPG are preparing for a $30 billion merger.

While Read acknowledged the possibility of mergers, he emphasized that WPP’s strategy will focus on internal investments rather than major consolidations.

As part of this strategy, WPP plans to invest an additional $123.5 million into an artificial intelligence platform designed to enhance creativity and productivity across its agencies. However, the company is also facing internal pushback after mandating employees return to the office at least four days a week. A petition opposing the policy has garnered nearly 20,000 signatures. Read defended the decision, citing Ogilvy’s vibrant New York office as evidence that in-person collaboration fosters energy and productivity.

WPP’s pivot to the US and its investments in artificial intelligence underscore major shifts in the advertising landscape that could herald the end, or at least the sizeable slowing, of headwinds facing radio operators – especially those branching out into digital sales endeavors.