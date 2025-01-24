As Podcasting Evolves, Is It Parting Ways With Public Radio?

The public radio approach tied to podcasting since its inception may no longer be the most effective as the medium develops a style of its own, says Signal Hill Insights President Paul Riismandel as public radio experiences a diminishing presence among popular series.

In 2014, public radio shows like This American Life, Car Talk, and Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me dominated the top podcast rankings; today, they occupy only a fraction of the top spots, replaced by celebrity-driven and entertainment-focused content like The Joe Rogan Experience and Crime Junkie.

Riismandel reflects how podcasting has become a distinct ecosystem, less reliant on traditional radio for influence or inspiration. Meanwhile, radio remains anchored in live, local, and real-time programming, offering community connection and immediacy that podcasts lack. This divergence has created distinct listener bases: podcast audiences demand on-demand, serialized, and evergreen content, while radio continues to thrive on live broadcasts and communal experiences.

Another factor widening the gulf is who is listening to podcasts.

Since the debut of Serial in 2014, which helped introduce podcasts to mainstream audiences, the medium has grown exponentially. In 2014, 15% of Americans reported monthly podcast consumption. By 2024, that number had skyrocketed to 47%. As podcasting grew, its audience evolved. In 2015, podcast fans lined up more with public radio fans – predominantly affluent and highly educated. By 2024, that demographic gap narrowed, and podcast consumers now more closely reflect the general US population.

This helped define President Donald Trump’s success in what’s being called “the Podcast Election” of 2024. Over the past two years, podcasts and YouTube channels targeting predominantly male audiences played a pivotal role in mobilizing younger voters, particularly men under 30, who swung decisively right in the 2024 election.

According to Bloomberg’s analysis of over 2,000 podcast episodes, these platforms frequently addressed topics such as economic challenges, immigration, gender identity, and election integrity – mirroring many of Trump’s campaign talking points.