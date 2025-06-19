Carr Wastes No Time After Trusty Vote; FCC Moving Against Caps

For those who thought that Brendan Carr would take his time on making the most of his newfound Republican majority at the FCC, those expectations have been deleted. Just 24 hours after the Senate confirmed Olivia Trusty to the Commission, Carr launched his first rulemaking aimed at dismantling decades-old ownership limits for broadcasters.

On Wednesday evening, the FCC issued a notice to “refresh the record” on its longstanding national TV ownership cap, which restricts any one company from reaching more than 39% of U.S. television households. The rule, in place since 2004, is now under formal review in MB Docket No. 17-318 – a proceeding that had remained dormant for over seven years.

Carr defended the Commission’s authority to revisit the national ownership cap in a separate statement, pointing to the FCC’s own 2016 determination that the agency has clear legal authority to modify or eliminate broadcast ownership caps. Carr argued that recent suggestions to the contrary are politically inconsistent, noting, “While several seats up here have changed since then, the law has not.”

Once published in the Federal Register, comments will be due within 25 days, with reply comments due 45 days after publication.

The move marks the first concrete step in what Carr has long promised under his “Delete, Delete, Delete” deregulatory agenda: sweeping reform of broadcast regulations, including media consolidation limits, content oversight, and ownership reform. And while this opening salvo focuses on television, radio broadcasters are watching closely. Many expect radio ownership caps to be next in Carr’s crosshairs, particularly given his previous public support for relaxing AM/FM limits.

NAB President Curtis LeGeyt praised the quick action, stating, “NAB thanks Chairman Carr for taking this important step towards modernizing a decades-old rule that limits…broadcasters’ ability to compete in today’s media marketplace. We appreciate Chairman Carr’s willingness to tackle this critical issue, which will allow us to better serve our communities with trusted news and information. We look forward to working together to bring outdated ownership rules into the 21st century and give local stations a fair chance to compete with Big Tech.”

Trusty’s arrival at the FCC followed a tense and highly partisan confirmation fight in the Senate. She was confirmed by a 53-45 vote, with only one Democrat, Sen. John Fetterman, crossing party lines. Her confirmation restores a Republican majority at the FCC for the first time since President Trump returned to office.

Following her confirmation, Chairman Carr said, “Olivia will be a great addition to the Commission. Olivia brings years of valuable experience to the agency, including her public service on Capitol Hill and time in the private sector. I am confident that her deep expertise and knowledge will enable her to hit the ground running, and she will be an exceptionally effective FCC Commissioner. I look forward to welcoming Olivia to the Commission as a colleague and advancing an agenda that will deliver great results for the American people.”

Democratic Commissioner Anna Gomez added, “I have known Olivia for years and have been very impressed with her strong background in communications policy and deep understanding of the technical aspects of this job, which will be a great asset to this agency. I look forward to working with her to return the FCC to its core priorities of protecting consumers, promoting innovation and competition, and securing our communication networks.”

While Trusty’s confirmation solidifies Carr’s majority, eyes are already turning toward who might fill the remaining open Republican seat vacated by Nathan Simington. One name emerging is 31-year-old Gavin Wax, Simington’s former Chief of Staff, who is reportedly under consideration by the Trump administration.

Wax, a staunch young conservative with close ties to Trump-aligned media voices, would further cement the FCC’s ideological shift if nominated and confirmed.

Meanwhile, there is precious little talk around a potential replacement nomination for Democrat Geoffrey Starks, raising that party’s ire on Capitol Hill.

With the Commission’s next Open Meeting scheduled for June 26, broadcasters across television and radio are preparing for what could become the most aggressive round of deregulatory action in decades.