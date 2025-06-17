Senate Confirms Olivia Trusty to FCC, Giving Carr a GOP Majority

Despite vocal opposition from Senate Democrats and warnings of a potential GOP power grab at the FCC, the Senate has confirmed Olivia Trusty to serve as a Commissioner. The vote restores quorum to the Commission and hands Republicans a functional majority for the first time since President Trump regained office.

Trusty was confirmed to complete the remainder of former Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel’s term through June 30, and another for a full five-year term to follow. Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) filed cloture on both nominations last week, fast-tracking the process before Congress adjourns for the Juneteenth holiday and an extended recess.

The final vote was 53-45, with two abstaining. While remaining along party lines, only one Senator broke ranks – Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman voted in favor of Trusty – clearing the path for Chairman Brendan Carr to resume full Commission business under Republican leadership before the Commission’s next Open Meeting on June 26.

The restored quorum not only clears the path for a sweeping deregulatory agenda aligned with Carr’s “Delete, Delete, Delete” initiative but also opens the door for more aggressive action on issues he has championed, including media ownership reform, content moderation oversight, and investigations into broadcasters.

Since 2019, Olivia Trusty has served as a staffer to Sen. Roger Wicker (R-MS), including as Policy Director for the Senate Subcommittee on Communications. She previously worked on telecom policy for the House Energy and Commerce Committee and Rep. Bob Latta (R-OH). Trusty holds a B.A. in Political Science from UNC-Chapel Hill and an M.A. in American Government from Georgetown University.

The confirmation comes amid growing partisan tension over the future direction of the Commission. What began as a procedural effort to restore quorum quickly escalated into a political flashpoint, with Democrats accusing Republicans of abandoning the Senate’s longstanding tradition of advancing FCC nominees in bipartisan pairs and of using the independent agency against media outlets that report unfavorably on President Donald Trump.

When previously questioned about political pressure at the FCC, Trusty responded that she would follow the law fairly and said she does not support “weaponization” of the Commission.

NAB President and CEO Curtis LeGeyt said, “NAB congratulates Olivia Trusty on her confirmation to the Federal Communications Commission. Her extensive policy experience and deep understanding of the issues impacting local broadcasters make her a strong addition to the Commission at a pivotal time for our industry. We look forward to working with Commissioner Trusty to advance policies that empower local television and radio stations to better serve their communities.”