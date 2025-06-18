AP Boosts Audio News Delivery with SoundStack Streaming

The Associated Press has called upon digital audio technology provider SoundStack to support the global news organization’s all-news format audio stream. The partnership affects AP’s live and on-demand audio content distribution.

The partnership also provides AP with advanced automation tools that allow for dynamic content scheduling and streamlined repurposing of on-demand material into continuous audio streams through SoundStack’s Splice platform.

AP Executive Producer Ron Vample emphasized, “At AP Radio, our focus is on delivering breaking news in a way that is easy for listeners around the world to access and trust. Our collaboration with SoundStack enables us to enhance the listening experience and extend the reach across digital platforms – ensuring timely, accurate information is available to more people, wherever they are.”

SoundStack CEO Jon Stephenson noted, “We’re honored that an organization as esteemed as the AP has trusted us with such a critical function – the effective delivery of fact-based news to listeners everywhere. There’s a lot out there that can hamper the dissemination of essential information. The mechanics of that dissemination…should never be a part of the problem.”