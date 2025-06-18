Two-Time Super Bowl Champ Joins Boston’s Sports Hub Roster

Beasley Media Group Boston’s 98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ), flagship station of the New England Patriots, has announced that former Patriots Captain and Center David Andrews will join the station as a contributor throughout the 2025 NFL season.

The two-time Super Bowl Champion will appear weekly on The Zolak & Bertrand Show during the Patriots’ season, contribute to The Sports Hub Patriots Radio Network Pregame Show, and co-host a video podcast with Alex Barth alongside a broader on-air and digital presence.

Andrews, who retired this offseason after a decade with the Patriots, became an eight-time team captain, starting in 121 regular-season games and 12 postseason appearances. He was also named to the Patriots’ 2010s All-Decade Team and earned the 2020 Ron Burton Community Service Award for his off-the-field contributions.

98.5 The Sports Hub Program Director Rick Radzik stated, “David’s leadership and deep understanding of the game made him a standout on the field, and we’re excited to bring that same level of insight and authenticity to our listeners. He’s a natural fit for our lineup and the perfect voice to help break down the season from a player perspective.”

Andrews added, “I’ve enjoyed a great relationship with the Sports Hub since coming to New England 10 years ago. I’m looking forward to providing my analysis and perspective across the station’s various platforms this season.”