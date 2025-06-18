MPR Adds Philanthropic, Academic Leaders to Board of Trustees

Minnesota Public Radio has elected two new members to its Board of Trustees: Library Foundation for Sarasota County President and local politician Sarah Karon and political scientist, author, and consultant Dr. Brian Harrison.

Karon, a former journalist, brings more than 30 years of experience in community outreach, nonprofit leadership, and fundraising. She has served on boards for WUSF public media in Tampa, the WCA Foundation in Minneapolis, St. Paul Academy and Summit School, and World Without Genocide.

Karon commented, “I am a fortunate person to have lived my whole life in towns and cities that were inhabited warmly and wisely by public radio stations. My background in traditional journalism makes me value public radio all the more for its excellent standards and commitment to the profession. Public radio is a critical component of our nation’s democracy, convening our communities via the airwaves to keep us informed, engaged, and entertained. I am inspired and honored to play a role in supporting its mission.”

Harrison has academic specialties in American politics, public opinion, political communication, and LGBTQ+ rights. He has held teaching appointments at the University of Minnesota’s Hubert H. Humphrey School of Public Affairs, as well as at Carleton College, Northwestern, Yale, NYU, and Wesleyan Universities.

His books, published primarily through Oxford University Press, include A Change is Gonna Come, Transforming Prejudice, and Listen, We Need to Talk. Beyond academia, Harrison previously served as a White House appointee at the Department of Homeland Security.

Dr. Harrison remarked, “An informed American public has never been more vital to our country than it is now. MPR’s vision of ‘a connected America fueled by trust and understanding’ underscores the indispensable role public media plays in cultivating knowledgeable, thoughtful citizens. I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to contribute to its continued success.”

Of both additions, MPR CEO Jean Taylor said, “We’re delighted to welcome Sarah and Brian to the MPR Board of Trustees. Both of these new Trustees have great passion for service to their communities and are huge fans of public media. At the same time, they will each bring incredible expertise, perspective, and a track record of success in their own right in the areas of philanthropy and inclusion. Their presence and engagement will make an already strong board even stronger.”