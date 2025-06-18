Vegas’s ‘Mercedes in the Morning’ Expands with Julian Nieh

Julian Nieh is joining Mercedes Martinez as a co-host of Mercedes in the Morning on Audacy’s Mix 94.1 (KMXB) in Las Vegas. The move marks his latest major market stop, following his most recent role at KPLZ in Seattle before its format change.

He began his career in his hometown of Washington DC at Hot 995 before moving into high-profile roles, including evening and morning co-host at B96 in Chicago, afternoon drives at 104.7 KISS FM in Phoenix, Wild 94.9 in San Francisco, and most recently, Star 101.5 in Seattle.

Mix 94.1 Brand Manager JB King said, “I’ve known Julian for many years and I’m pleased that we finally have a chance to work together. His energy and personality will be a great addition to Mercedes in the Morning.”

Nieh noted, “I was comfortable from my very first meeting with Mercedes. Usually, it’s natural to hold back a little, but not for me. I wanted her to know who I am and what I stand for. I’d like to give my deep appreciation to Gina Massenzi, JB King, Mike Peterson, Dave Richards and of course Mercedes, who has been nothing short of amazing during this whole process. I also want to give props to our executive producer Stephanie Sidela. I sincerely thank you all.”