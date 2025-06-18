Morning Host Walks From Philly To Atlantic City To Help Kids

Philadelphia morning host Coop, from BIG 98.1 (WOGL), has raised more than $20,000 for the Child Life Services Department at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia while walking more than 60 miles from the City of Brotherly Love all the way to the Jersey Shore.

Starting at BIG 98.1’s Borgata Studio in Philadelphia and ending at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City, Coop’s “Miles for Miracles” covered approximately 12 miles per day along a New Jersey police-provided route, accompanied by a support vehicle.

All proceeds from the walk will directly benefit the Child Life Services team at CHOP, which offers emotional and social support for pediatric patients and their families.

Coop has become a vocal advocate for Child Life Specialists. These healthcare professionals provide a wide range of services at CHOP, from therapeutic play and pre-surgical comfort to organizing special celebrations like birthdays and proms for hospitalized children. They also offer art and music therapy and bring therapy dogs to help comfort patients during hospital stays.

Audacy Philadelphia Senior Vice President and Market Manager David Yadgaroff said, “We are so proud of Coop’s commitment to CHOP and the extraordinary effort he’s undertaking with Coop’s Miles for Miracles…Our listeners joined us in wholeheartedly supporting Coop as he walked to make a real difference in the lives of these brave children and their families.”