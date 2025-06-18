When the Client Becomes the Star: Turning Voice Into Value

Not every client wants to be in their own radio ad. Frankly, not every client should be. But when you find the right one – someone with the voice, personality, and confidence to pull it off – it can spark a long-term partnership that goes well beyond a typical sales cycle.

I’ve seen it firsthand.

In our Northwest Georgia market, I work with a local new car dealership that’s found real, measurable success by leaning into something that, in today’s “digital-first” world, might seem almost old-fashioned: being heard. And not just heard in the abstract — literally heard. On-air. In their own voice.

It started when I suggested featuring the dealership’s General Manager in the ads. He was outgoing, sharp, and connected to the community — a natural fit. I crafted copy to fit his tone and personality, not just his brand. He came to the studio, cut the spots, and guess what? He had a blast doing it. He sounds authentic, a “regular Joe,” if you will.

But the best part? It worked. Customers walk into the dealership and ask for him by name. They say, “I heard you on the radio.” That’s the kind of brand recognition even the best social media ad can’t guarantee.

Of course, this approach isn’t for everyone. Some clients are camera-shy (or mic-shy), others just can’t make anything sound good. But as sales professionals, it’s our job to identify the potential, not just the spend. When done right, including your client in the creative process — and in the actual ad — builds something bigger than a one-off campaign. It builds ownership. Loyalty. And trust.

In a digital world full of impersonal clicks and automated impressions, local radio still offers something powerful: real human connection. That’s our edge.

So, next time you’re brainstorming with a client, ask yourself: Could they be the voice of their brand? And if the answer is yes, build a campaign around it. Make them the star of their own story.

Because in radio, when the client feels it, the audience hears it.

And when the audience hears it? Business walks through the door.