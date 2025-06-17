SiriusXM Adds AI Voice Cloning to AdMaker with Narrativ Deal

SiriusXM is adding AI-generated voice replicas into its self-service audio creative platform, AdMaker, via voice technology company Narrativ. The tool combines licensed AI voice clones with the creative direction of SiriusXM’s human-led in-house agency.

Narrativ, which in 2024 signed an agreement with SAG-AFTRA to protect and monetize voice replicas for union talent, describes itself as a leader in ethical AI deployment in the advertising space. Voice actors who opt in will retain full ownership of their voice likeness, with the ability to accept or reject any ad that uses their digital replica.

SiriusXM Media SVP and Head of B2B Marketing and Ad Innovation Lizzie Collins commented, “This deal will open up new doors for AI voice technology to expand and augment, not replace, our creative capabilities and the talented voice actors we work with every day. It also represents a major step forward in making high-quality ad creative in audio more scalable and more accessible for brands.”

Narrativ Co-Founder Ben Gottdiener remarked, “Collaborating with an innovator like SiriusXM Media is an exciting milestone in Narrativ’s mission to advance ethical AI in audio advertising.”