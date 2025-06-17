New Country’s Hawkeye & Michelle Raise $33K for Patriot PAWS

Cumulus Media Dallas’s New Country 96.3 (KSCS) morning show Hawkeye in the Morning has once again partnered with Patriot PAWS Service Dogs for its fifth annual Pet for a Vet campaign, raising $33,636 during this year’s two-week effort.

The event, led by Mark “Hawkeye” Louis and Michelle Rodriguez, has generated over $130,000 in total contributions since its inception, helping provide highly trained service dogs to U.S. military veterans with mobility challenges.

The 2025 edition introduced listeners to Freedom, the newest dog sponsored by the station and named in tribute to US Army Combat Medic Freedom Green, whose own service dog, Gus, has made a transformative difference in his life. Throughout the campaign, they also shared updates on previously sponsored animals and educated listeners on the advanced training that goes into preparing each dog for veteran support.

“Hawkeye” Louis said, “When we started this five years ago, we knew the waiting list for these specifically trained service dogs was long. We are excited to provide another veteran living with mobility issues the assistance they need.”

Patriot PAWS Development Director Lauren Vaughan commented, “Working with Hawkeye and Michelle has been an absolute joy. Their unwavering support and the enthusiasm of their listeners have brought our mission to life in ways we never imagined. Each dog they’ve helped sponsor represents a veteran gaining a new lease on life. We’re deeply grateful for their commitment to our cause.”