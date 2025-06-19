Friends of Georgia Radio Hall of Fame To Add Eight Industry Icons

The Friends of Georgia Radio Hall of Fame has announced its 2025 class, honoring broadcasters who have shaped Georgia radio on-air, behind the scenes, and in engineering across a wide range of formats. All will be honored in an August ceremony.

Dickey Broadcasting President and CEO David Dickey is recognized for launching 680 The Fan, Atlanta’s first sports-talk station, and expanding Dickey Broadcasting’s footprint across Atlanta with stations like WCNN, ESPN Atlanta, and News Talk XTRA 106.3FM. He has secured long-term partnerships with Georgia Tech, the Georgia Bulldogs, and the Atlanta Braves.

Core Communicators and Core Radio Group Founder and CEO Steve Hegwood is honored for his role in Black-owned radio, creating one of the first hip-hop stations, Hot 97.5, and developing events like Birthday Bash and Streetzfest that launched major hip-hop artists.

Scott Howard has spent over 40 years in Georgia broadcasting, including 35 years with the University of Georgia Athletic Association. As the voice of Georgia football and basketball, his calls have accompanied three national championships, airing on more than 60 stations statewide.

Kevin and Taylor brought Contemporary Christian radio to Atlanta in 2000, building 104.7 The Fish into a community fixture. After 25 years on-air and in leadership, they remain respected voices in the format.

Veteran engineer Mike Lawing spent over four decades at WGST in Atlanta, overseeing major technical upgrades, including the station’s move to 50,000 watts. He helped expand iHeartMedia’s operations across Georgia and now manages broadcast towers for American Tower.

In Milledgeville, Scott MacLeod has provided play-by-play for Georgia College athletics and high school sports for more than 40 years at WMVG/WKZR. He is a three-time Georgia Sportscaster of the Year and Hall of Fame inductee.

WGAC host Austin Rhodes has led The Austin Rhodes Show since 1992, making it Georgia’s longest-running weekday drive-time talk show. His career spans four decades across radio, television, and print in Augusta.

Bert Weiss has hosted The Bert Show since 2001, growing it into a top-rated, multi-market morning show with over 15 million monthly podcast downloads. He founded Bert’s Big Adventure, a nonprofit supporting critically ill children, and has been twice nominated for the National Radio Hall of Fame.