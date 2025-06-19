Warren Ballentine Seeks ‘Common Ground’ On SiriusXM

Former Reach Media syndicated host Warren Ballentine has joined SiriusXM with a new program that aims to spark civil discourse across political lines. Common Ground premiered June 17 on the satellite broadcaster’s HUR Voices Channel, managed by Howard University.

With Common Ground, he transitions his TruthFighter brand into a new role as a peacemaker on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday afternoons. Known for addressing complex issues of race, politics, and spirituality, Ballentine intends to feature influential guests from both major parties, including President Donald Trump, with an emphasis on constructive dialogue.

The show is produced by Oceanic Tradewinds President Gary Bernstein and Rick Party.

HUR Voices General Manager Sean Plater welcomed Ballentine to the lineup, saying, “We are delighted to welcome Warren Ballentine to our lineup of award-winning shows. We know that Common Ground is just the right fit to further explore issues affecting everyone, especially communities of color. Ballentine will present the facts on various topics, allowing listeners to make informed decisions. His depth of knowledge as an author, motivational speaker, attorney, and historian makes him uniquely qualified for this role.”

Bernstein emphasized, “In today’s challenging and rapidly changing environment, it is crucial to bring political parties together to find common ground on divisive issues. Who better to lead this effort than Warren Ballentine, a nationally renowned syndicated radio host and respected independent thought leader?”

Party added, “Listeners can expect enlightening discussions each week with key leaders from both political parties, as well as significant contributors from the spiritual community. We aim to provide content that expands awareness and shifts perspectives.”