NAFB Mobilizes Ag Radio to Fight Rural Food Insecurity

The National Association of Farm Broadcasting has launched a new initiative across its member stations aimed at addressing hunger, particularly in rural America, through public service announcements, on-air stories, and digital outreach.

The NAFB Hunger campaign, introduced this month, sets an ambitious goal of providing one million meals to individuals and families facing food insecurity. Farm broadcasters are directing donors to an NAFB site, where contributions are funneled directly to Feeding America partner food banks based on donors’ ZIP codes.

The NAFB Hunger campaign seeks to raise $100,000, enough to provide the equivalent of one million meals through Feeding America’s national network.

NAFB President Jeff Nalley emphasized, “Farm broadcasting has long been a connector with farmers, ranchers and rural communities, and our recent farm radio listenership research validated the influence that local broadcasters have in their communities. While hunger is a problem in every part of this country, rural America experiences disproportionately higher rates of food insecurity compared to urban and suburban areas. Through the power and reach of farm broadcasters and others in our NAFB community, we’re striving to make a difference in the communities that we serve.”

According to USDA Economic Research Service data, food insecurity impacted 13.5% of US households in 2023, up from 12.8% the prior year. In rural areas, the rate rose to 15.4%, up from 14.7%. While rural counties make up less than two-thirds of U.S. counties, nine of the ten counties with the highest food insecurity rates are rural.

Feeding America President and Chief Operating Officer Linda Nageotte stated, “Farmers are essential partners in ensuring people facing hunger across America can access the nutritious, culturally meaningful food they need to thrive. Yet, hunger weighs especially heavily on rural communities — where too many families are working hard but finding it hard to afford enough of the food they need. We are grateful to NAFB and its members for shining a powerful spotlight on this urgent issue and rallying support to help neighbors facing hunger at such a critical time.”