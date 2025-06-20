Hot 97, Estrella Help Drive MediaCo to Record Digital Growth

MediaCo is celebrating a swell of digital growth across its multiplatform media portfolio, as the company continues its integration of Estrella Media streaming assets. The company is reporting a 19% year-over-year increase in monthly digital unique users.

Viewing across its owned-and-operated Free Ad-Support Television channels now surpasses 310 million minutes per month. Monetized premium CTV ad inventory is up 290% over the first five months of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. According to the Amagi/Ampere FAST Channel Analytics report for Q4 2024, EstrellaTV and Estrella News ranked as the top mixed-IP distributed FAST channels within the Latino category.

MediaCo SVP of Video Sales Brian Fisher said, “Estrella MediaCo has built one of the most scalable Hispanic CTV platforms in the US. With record-high engagement and unprecedented growth in premium ad inventory, we’re the clear choice for marketers who want to grow their brand and their business.”

MediaCo Chief Operating Officer René Santaella added, “This extraordinary growth in CTV video is driven by a combination of our powerful EstrellaTV and Estrella News brands and our expansion of a broad range of genres. The result is a powerful solution for advertisers at scale.”

In the audio streaming space, MediaCo’s flagship radio brands have also delivered strong results. The company ranks 11th nationally, supported by New York’s Hot 97 and WBLS, as well as Que Buena Los Angeles.

On YouTube, the Estrella Media network reported a 35% increase in video views and a 7.4% increase in watch time year-over-year. The network added one million new subscribers. Don Cheto Al Aire saw views surge 300% and impressions rise 200% over the April-May period, while Tengo Talento, Mucho Talento grew its digital reach by 42%.

MediaCo’s Hot 97 YouTube channel also saw significant gains, with a 652% rise in watchstream hours and an 11% subscriber increase so far in 2025.

The growth helped fuel the greenlight of a new Hot 97 TV FAST channel, which was announced at the IAB NewFronts.

On social platforms, EstrellaTV’s Instagram reach rose 19.1%, with 85.9% of that growth attributed to non-followers, signaling strong organic discovery. Noticias EstrellaTV saw a 73.6% increase in reach on Instagram, with profile visits rising nearly 35%. On Facebook, Noticias EstrellaTV grew its reach by 41% year-over-year, while Hot 97’s Facebook reach jumped from 11.6 million to 82 million in 2025.

MediaCo CEO and President Albert Rodriguez said, “As a next-generation media company, we’re laser-focused on building audiences where the culture is shifting. These results prove that our strategy is working, and we’re just getting started.”