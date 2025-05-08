NYC’s Hot 97 Gets FAST Expansion As MediaCo Unveils Strategy

“It’s a new day for Estrella Media, Hot 97, and WBLS – now together under MediaCo,” said MediaCo Interim CEO Albert Rodriguez during the broadcaster’s presentation at the 2025 IAB NewFronts, where multiplatform strategy for its radio brands took center stage.

Rodriguez, who took the MediaCo reins in October, emphasized its ability to deliver for Hispanic and Black audiences with free, ad-supported content: “We have built an organization capable of delivering unparalleled solutions across video, audio, and events for national and local advertisers on all platforms.”

One of the biggest revelations to come from the presentation is the launch of a dedicated Free Ad-Supported Television channel for New York City’s HOT 97 (WQHT). The FAST channel will carry 24/7 hip-hop programming as the audio side meets streaming video, including Ebro in the Morning, a Summer Jam Live Special, and new visual formats for Nessa On Air, Funk Flex Freestyles, and Bridging Cultures.

Another focal point of MediaCo’s presentation was the 2025 programming slate for EstrellaTV, which includes Don Cheto Al Aire Live, a multi-platform version of the popular syndicated Hispanic radio morning show; a revamped Tengo Talento, Mucho Talento: Nueva Era; and live coverage of Tigres Liga MX soccer matches.

EstrellaTV also announced the return of Alarma TV with new hosts.

EstrellaTV’s ratings momentum was also noted, with Monday through Friday primetime viewership showing growth in three of the past five months, including a 33% gain in April. Year-over-year viewer growth for its Spanish-language FAST offerings was reported at 18%, while video ad impressions monetized rose 101% over the last six months.

With the acquisition of Estrella Media, the company touted a reach of more than 20 million people each month across video, audio, and live events.

MediaCo also revealed expanded partnerships to strengthen reach and monetization. These include ad sales for Hemisphere Media’s FAST channels, broader FAST distribution for Curiosity Stream’s Spanish-language channels, new EstrellaTV affiliates in Boston, Colorado, and Texas, and local advertising support through a deal with DO IT Outdoors.

MediaCo COO René Santaella added, “Our focus is on driving innovation in content, technology, and distribution to super-serve multicultural audiences in today’s multiplatform world. We are going big in 2025 with thousands of hours of new original content driven by live and interactive experiences and making it available for free on all platforms.”