MediaCo Dubs Albert Rodriguez Interim CEO, Adds New COO

Albert Rodriguez, who was named Chief Revenue Officer of MediaCo and President of the company’s audio division in September, is adding another title to his roster: interim CEO. MediaCo has also expanded the company’s C-Suite with a new Chief Operating Officer.

On October 29, the company named Rodriguez interim Chief Executive Officer and President, replacing Jacqueline Hernández from the roles. Hernández, who initially took on the positions for a six-month term, will continue to serve as a Board member.

Albert Rodriguez resigned as President and COO of Spanish Broadcasting System in October 2023, before officially joining the Standard General-owned broadcasting group last month. His 24-year career with SBS saw him rise from General Sales Manager in Miami to President in 2021 before CEO Raúl Alarcón Jr. resumed that role.

With the news, Rene Santaella was also appointed MediaCo’s Chief Operating Officer, succeeding Brian Kei. Kei, who previously served as Estrella Media COO and CFO, has departed MediaCo after being named the new COO five weeks prior.

Santaella previously served as SVP/Head of Ad Sales & Business Operations at Sony Pictures Television Digital Networks, where he developed Crackle as a free ad-supported streaming channel. Before Sony, he was Director of Ad Sales Marketing at Disney Interactive, overseeing digital and cross-platform advertising with corporate partners.

MediaCo, owner of Hot 97 and WBLS, recently expanded its Hispanic broadcast portfolio by adding two Spanish-language HD radio signals in New York City under the Estrella umbrella.