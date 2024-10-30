Detroit Radio Talent Lee Alan, Known ‘On The Horn,’ Passes at 90

Radio personality Lee Alan, known to many in Detroit as “Lee Alan On The Horn,” passed away on October 29 at the age of 90. A lifelong Detroiter, Alan began his broadcasting career at WJLB and WJBK, later moving to WKHM and WXYZ.

His charismatic style and rich voice were well-known among Detroit’s youth, which served him well as one of the first American radio jocks to interview The Beatles.

Alan’s promotional skills helped revive the Walled Lake Casino by hosting live broadcasts featuring acts like Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, Stevie Wonder, and Chuck Berry. He also worked with Berry Gordy to produce “Set Me Free,” a charity song featuring Martha and the Vandellas with Marvin Gaye.

In addition to radio, Alan co-hosted a dance show on WXYZ-TV with Joel Sebastian, making the dance show a top-rated program. Later, he transitioned into advertising, where he produced many car commercials for the Motor City. He also authored a memoir, Turn Your Radio On, chronicling his career in broadcasting.

In a tribute, former Detroit and Chicago talent Jim Hampton wrote, “Lee was a mentor of mine. He took a chance on a 19-year-old DJ and gave me an on-air slot at WXYZ Radio. I will never forget that gesture. Lee Alan’s legacy is one of passion, innovation, and dedication to his craft and his community. His voice, energy, and contributions to Detroit’s cultural fabric will be remembered and cherished by many.”