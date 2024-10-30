K-LOVE and Air1 Raise Over $2.5 Million for Hurricane Relief

Educational Media Foundation, the organization behind the non-commercial Christian radio networks K-LOVE and Air1, and its listeners have raised more than $2.5 million to support ongoing hurricane relief efforts in the Eastern United States.

The contributions will serve more than 50,000 families in affected areas, including Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Virginia, and parts of Eastern Tennessee and Western North Carolina. The funds, aiding those impacted by Hurricanes Helene and Milton, were collected through a series of on-air campaigns for the faith-based nonprofit Convoy of Hope.

So far, Convoy of Hope has deployed 4.5 million pounds of aid to over 190,000 hurricane survivors, with the millions raised by EMF allowing the organization to remain in the hardest-hit regions through 2025.

Convoy of Hope Vice President of Public Engagement Ethan Forhetz commented, “Convoy of Hope is truly grateful for the extreme generosity of K-LOVE, Air1, and their amazing listeners. This partnership empowers Convoy of Hope to continue meeting the direct needs of tens of thousands of hurricane survivors for the long term.”

He continued, “This partnership allows us to work together to be the hands and feet of Jesus. Convoy of Hope could not do what we do to serve hurting people without the generosity of K-LOVE, Air1, and their faithful listeners.”

EMF Chief Media Officer David Pierce acknowledged, “We are grateful for the opportunity to stand with Convoy of Hope to help those in need at this critical time. Thanks to the outrageous generosity of the K-LOVE and Air1 audiences, our neighbors in need are being helped both physically and spiritually. To God be the Glory!”