Audacy Appoints Ray Borelli as New SVP of Research and Insights

Audacy has announced former Warner Bros. Discovery VP Ray Borelli as its new Senior Vice President of Research and Insights. He takes the role previously held by Idil Cakim, who parted ways with the company earlier this month to launch her own research consultancy.

Borelli joins Audacy with extensive experience in media research, having previously served as Vice President of Ad Sales Research at Warner Bros. Discovery, where he shaped the go-to-market sales strategy for the company’s portfolio. His career also includes serving as Senior Vice President at CNBC, where he led Research and Scheduling teams and supported the development of CNBC’s digital business.

Borelli’s background further includes roles with the National Basketball Association and FOX Sports, where he developed his expertise in media research and market insights.

Cakim, who joined Audacy in 2020 after six years with Nielsen, has now founded Iris Flex, a research company promising “tailored thought-leadership platforms” for businesses and brands.

Audacy Chief Marketing Officer Paul Suchman stated, “Ray’s research experience across channels and media, coupled with his unique ability to turn data into powerful narratives, will make him an excellent addition to the team as we execute our forward strategy. With tenure spanning some of the most influential media companies, his expertise in driving meaningful outcomes for clients will be a strong asset as Audacy continues to elevate our value to the advertising community.”

Ray Borelli added, “I am thrilled to be joining Audacy at such an exciting time for the audio industry. Audacy’s portfolio of brands and research platform is best in class, and I look forward to working closely with our team and advertising partners to help fuel exponential growth for the business.”