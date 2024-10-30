Lotus Communications Adds Remote News Service to Seattle

Lotus Communications Seattle has added coverage from Remote News Service to three of its stations. RNS’ network will provide live, localized news and traffic for Northwest News Radio KNWN-AM, Hank 101.5 (WCLI), and Talk Radio 570 KVI-AM.

RNS Owner Lesley Lotto commented, “We are thrilled to welcome Lotus Communications, which has such a great reputation in the industry, to the RNS family. This year has been one of tremendous growth, and these stations magnify the quality of client stations and markets we’ve been able to attract. It’s all about the exceptional performance of our team.”

In the past year, RNS has added stations across America and has brought McVay Media President Mike McVay on board as a consultant.

KNWN News Director Lotus Communications Frank Lenzi added, “We are excited about our new partnership with Remote News Service.”