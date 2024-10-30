Leslie Whittle Rises To Cumulus Regional CHR Content Director

Cumulus Media has appointed Leslie Whittle as Regional Content Director for Q99.7 (WWWQ) in Atlanta and 104.1 KRBE in Houston. Whittle will oversee CHR programming for both stations, expanding her role as VP of Cumulus’ CHR/Hot AC Formats.

Whittle has served as VP of Hot AC Formats since 2019.

Her career began at KHFI in Austin, TX, where she advanced to Program Director before joining KRBE as Assistant Program Director in 2000, and later Program Director in 2006. Her leadership helped KRBE earn Marconi Awards for CHR Station of the Year in 2017 and 2019.

Cumulus Chief Content Officer Brian Philips said, “Leslie Whittle has masterfully programmed 104.1 KRBE for almost two decades, and has led as VP of Hot AC Formats for six years. Everyone acknowledges that this natural expansion of her role will serve Houston and Atlanta well; two monster CHRs with dominant morning shows. Leslie’s warm and unaffected management style commands the respect of her Cumulus peers and the entire industry.”

Whittle added, “The Q99.7 team is incredibly talented, and the Q99.7 brand iconic. I’m honored to be part of building its future along with being very thankful for the support of the KRBE crew in Houston. This truly is the best of both worlds. Many thanks to Brian Philips, Melissa Forrest and Alex Cadelago for their faith in me!”