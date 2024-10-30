Entravision, Estrella MediaCo Team Up to Elevate Don Cheto

Entravision has unveiled a new advertising sales partnership with Estrella MediaCo to represent ad inventory for Don Cheto Al Aire. This collaboration combines Entravision’s reach in the audio advertising space with Estrella MediaCo’s cultural resonance.

Don Cheto Al Aire, hosted by Radio Ink‘s 2024 Medallas de Cortez Personality of the Year Don Cheto, is the flagship morning show of Estrella MediaCo and syndicated across 32 markets. Estrella MediaCo is the result of Estrella Media’s acquisition by MediaCo Holding Inc. in April.

Under the deal, Entravision’s Audio Network will manage ad sales for the program through the Don Cheto Radio Network.

This partnership reflects a mutual commitment to connecting brands with diverse audiences through programming that is deeply embedded in Latino culture.

Entravision’s Audio Network Senior Vice President Liliana Aristizabal said, “We are excited to join forces with Estrella MediaCo to represent their beloved Don Cheto Al Aire show. This collaboration underscores our commitment to delivering exceptional value to our advertisers and listeners by providing comprehensive market reach and superior content. Together, we will redefine the landscape of Spanish-language media and advertising.”

This deal follows Estrella MediaCo’s further expansion into Hispanic broadcasting with two new digital stations in New York City launched in August.