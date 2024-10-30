Orbyt Media Locks Down Benztown Across The Great White North

Canadian radio sales and syndication network Orbyt Media has announced an exclusive partnership with Benztown. Starting in January 2025, Orbyt Media will become the sole distributor of Benztown’s extensive radio libraries in Canada, via a cash or barter basis.

These libraries cover a wide range of formats, including Country, News/Talk, Classic Hits, Rock, and Hot AC, as well as specialized seasonal content.

Benztown President Dave “Chachi” Denes said, “All of us at Benztown are elated to be partnering with Orbyt. A special thanks to Jay Bailey, Heather Edwards, and the entire Orbyt team for making this collaboration possible.”

Orbyt Media Affiliate Specialist Heather Edwards added, “This partnership with Benztown represents a significant opportunity for Canadian broadcasters to access exceptional music libraries that resonate with a multitude of audiences. We look forward to bringing the incredible Benztown brand back here to Orbyt Media and across the country to our radio partners.”