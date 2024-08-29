NYC Gets Two New Hispanic Stations, Courtesy of MediaCo

MediaCo Holding is continuing its foray into Hispanic broadcasting with the launch of two new digital signal stations on its New York City brands. La Buena 97.1 HD2 and Luna 107.5 HD2 are also accessible through HD radio receivers and the EstrellaTV app.

Riding on the signal for Hot 97 (WQHT), La Buena 97.1 HD2, branded as “La Que Toca Puras Buenas,” marks the return of a Regional Mexican format to NYC radio. Playing a variety of genres including Cumbia, Norteño, and Ranchero, La Buena fills the hole left by the 2019 format flip of then-Univision’s Que Buena 92.7. That signal would later be sold to Family Radio.

On the digital side of WBLS, Luna 107.5 HD2, known as “Donde Viven Las Estrellas,” offers a Spanish Adult Contemporary format, featuring a selection of Latin pop and romantic hits from the 1980s to the present. The station showcases well-known global Latin artists such as Luis Miguel, Juan Gabriel, and Maná.

Additionally, Luna 107.5 HD2 serves as the Spanish-language radio home for the New York Jets, broadcasting both home and away games live.

MediaCo acquired Estrella Media’s network, content, digital, and commercial operations in April. The deal did not include Estrella’s eleven radio stations in Texas and California, though room was left that could see MediaCo expand in the future, pending FCC approval.

The dual move places MediaCo into primary competition with TelevisaUnivision and Spanish Broadcasting System for New York’s Hispanic market.