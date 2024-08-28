Orban Announces Retirement Of Global Sales SVP Peter Lee

Orban Senior Vice President of Global Sales & European Operations Peter Lee announced he will retire at the end of this year. Lee’s career with Orban began in 2000, following his pivotal role in the asset acquisition from Dialog4 to Orban/CRL.

He progressed through multiple leadership roles, ultimately overseeing the relocation of Orban’s manufacturing operations from the US to Germany, where the company would produce its OPTIMOD Digital Audio Processors. In 2018, Lee was promoted to Senior Vice President of Global Sales.

Peter Lee stated, “Working for Orban has been an honor. The broadcast markets are going through a transition period, and I am confident that Orban has the tools to assist and remain successful.”

Orban CEO David Day shared, “We want to take this opportunity to extend our heartfelt gratitude for Peter’s valuable contributions to Orban during his tenure. His efforts, dedication, and professionalism have not only been greatly appreciated but have also played a significant role in the success and growth of Orban. He has consistently demonstrated a high level of commitment in his work, and his positive attitude and collaborative spirit have been an inspiration to his colleagues.”